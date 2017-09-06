Newsy to Launch as Cable TV Channel After E.W. Scripps Buys RLTV Contracts

Variety reports: “As traditional TV players keep hunting for new digital inroads, E.W. Scripps’ online news network Newsy is going the other way — it’s landing a spot on the cable TV dial. E.W. Scripps has acquired carriage contracts from the Retirement Living Television (RLTV) cable network, covering about 26 million U.S. homes. RLTV will shut down this fall, to be replaced by Newsy’s 24-hour linear feed, with a mix of news and talk-show programming aimed at millennials. Newsy’s flip to pay TV is not like Vice Media’s launch of Viceland, which involved a brand-new slate of programming.”

