Roku Launches Free Channel With Movies From Warner Bros., MGM, Sony and More

Staff Report
The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Roku is launching a new curated channel that will bring free programming to the forefront for its 15 million users. The company, which makes and sells set-top boxes and other streaming media devices, on Wednesday will start rolling out The Roku Channel, which will offer free, ad-supported movies and TV shows from a mix of major studios and channel partners. Roku says that to create the channel it has struck licensing deals with Lionsgate, MGM, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros.”

