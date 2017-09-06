Rovio announces MumJam

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Angry Birds developer Rovio is launching a new initiative designed to help older, more experienced women enter the games industry. MumJam 2017 will be a weekend-long game jam where teams will create a playable prototype from scratch. The idea is to seek mothers who hope to find work in the industry but have struggled to get back to work since having children and connect them with established professionals, all while enjoying the creative challenge of developing a game.”

