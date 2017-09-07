Apple Music Renews Licensing Deal With Warner Music

Billboard reports: “Apple Music has renewed its licensing deal with Warner Music Group in a move that reduces the tech giant’s royalty payment commitments to the major as it continues to aggressively build its user base, sources confirm with Billboard. The deal ensures the WMG catalog — which includes such pop superstars as Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars — will continue to stream on Apple Music and be available to download on iTunes. Apple is said to be nearing a similar deal with Sony Music, though terms with Universal Music could take longer, according to a Bloomberg report. ”

