Blizzard unveils plans for new e-sports arena in Los Angeles

The Verge reports: “Blizzard’s ever-growing e-sports ambitions will soon have a new home. Today, the game developer announced plans for an e-sports arena in LA. Officially called Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, the new space will be situated at legendary TV production facility Burbank Studios, and will open next month. It will have a capacity of around 450 spectators, though that number will vary a bit based on the event. In 2015, Activision launched a dedicated e-sports division headed by former ESPN CEO Steve Bornstein, and the following year, the company acquired pioneering e-sports group Major League Gaming.”

