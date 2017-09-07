Disney’s streaming service will exclusively get Marvel and Star Wars movies

Tech Crunch reports: “Bad news for Netflix: Disney CEO Bob Iger now says that Marvel’s forthcoming streaming service, which is set to debut in late 2019, will exclusively get Star Wars and Disney movies. This is in addition to Pixar and Disney studio films, which were the content focus of the service when it was initially announced. The addition of Marvel and Star Wars movies coming exclusively to the app (via CNBC) along with Disney’s television library, will make for a very deep well of content for the own-brand subscription streaming offering.”

Read more