Fandor Inks Lionsgate, MGM Deals for Subscription VOD, Taps Russell Burke as CFO

Variety reports: “Movie-streaming service Fandor has reached new licensing deals with MGM and Lionsgate for several hundred library titles. The company also named Russell Burke, a former finance exec at Sony Music Entertainment and Magic Leap, as its new CFO. Under the studio deals, Fandor gains streaming rights to movies including Lionsgate’s ‘The Graduate,’ ‘Secretary’ and Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ran,’ and MGM’s ‘Mad Max,’ ‘The Crying Game’ and ‘Carrie’, among others. The MGM and Lionsgate titles bolster Fandor’s lineup of over 5,000 indie films, documentaries and international titles.”

