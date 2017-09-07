Hulu and Spotify to Launch New Streaming Bundle

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Hulu and Spotify are teaming up to offer a discounted streaming media bundle to college students. The companies on Thursday announced that they will start offering Hulu with limited advertising and Spotify Premium for $5 per month. That’s a discount of $13: typically, Hulu charges $8 per month for its streaming package that includes some advertising, and Spotify charges $10 per month for its advertising-free Premium plan. This is the first time that Spotify has teamed with an entertainment service for this type of bundle.”

