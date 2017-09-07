Warner Music Acquires Spinnin’ Records For Reported $100 Million

Hypebot reports: “Warner Music Group has acquired Netherland’s based independent electronic music label Spinnin’ Record and its off shoot music companies. Sources valuethe deal at more than $100 million. Within WMG Spinnin’ Records will be run by its co-founder Roger de Graaf as CEO. Co-founder Eelko van Kootenis exiting ‘to pursue interests in other industries.’ Recording artists currently signed to Spinnin’ Records include Alok, Bassjackers, Bob Sinclar, Chocolate Puma, EDX, Fedde Le Grand, Kris Kross Amsterdam, KSHMR, Lucas & Steve, Mike Williams, Oliver Heldens, Quintino, Sam Feldt, Throttle, Tujamo, Ummet Ozcan, Vinai and Watermät.”

