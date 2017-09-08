Mickey Mouse Club is returning as a show on Facebook

The Verge reports: “Longtime variety show The Mickey Mouse Club is returning as a Facebook-exclusive show dubbed Club Mickey Mouse. Variety reports that the digital-first program will be more of a reality show than the talent show it’s been in the past, with social media playing a heavy role. Todrick Hall and Alisha Marie — influencers with prominent YouTube channels — will appear as guest mentors. In addition to helping the kids with their style and choreography, Hall and Marie will also instruct the group on their social media presence.”