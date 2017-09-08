Home Featured Top Slider NFL QB Russell Wilson’s Celebrity-Content App Startup Raises Raises $9 Million From...

NFL QB Russell Wilson’s Celebrity-Content App Startup Raises Raises $9 Million From Jeff Bezos, Others

Staff Report
Photo via Larry Maurer on Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champ, is now a tech and media entrepreneur — and he’s got some deep-pocketed business partners.Wilson is the founder and exec chairman of TraceMe, which has released the beta of an app designed to connects fans with their favorite celebrities, athletes, and artists.Leading the Seattle-based company is CEO Jason LeeKeenan, former exec at Hulu, Disney’s corporate strategy and development group, and zulily.”

