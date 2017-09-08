Roblox pledges $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Gamesindutry.biz reports: “Roblox has joined the ranks of games developers donating revenue to relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.The firm has started selling two Texas-themed hats to support the US state that was worst affected by the tropical storm: the Texas Rodeo Hat, priced at 10 Robux, and the 100 Robux Wild West Ranger Hat. Roblox has promised that 100% of gross proceeds from sales of these items will be given to Direct Relief, aiming for up to $25,000. The hats will be available until September 13th or until sales reach this target.”

Read more