Spotify is starting a music event as Apple ends its music festival

Tech Crunch reports: “Last week, Apple announced that it would stop its annual music festival in the U.K. While it seems like a coincidence, Spotify just announced that it is launching its own music event later this year called Who We Be. Who We Be is named after a popular playlist on Spotify with 143,000 subscribers. The event will take place on November 30th at Alexandra Palace and tickets will go on sale on September 11th.”

