Tech Crunch reports: “Last week, Apple announced that it would stop its annual music festival in the U.K. While it seems like a coincidence, Spotify just announced that it is launching its own music event later this year called Who We Be. Who We Be is named after a popular playlist on Spotify with 143,000 subscribers. The event will take place on November 30th at Alexandra Palace and tickets will go on sale on September 11th.”
Home Featured Top Slider Spotify is starting a music event as Apple ends its music festival