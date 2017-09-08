Why Virtual Reality Is Getting More Important at the Emmys

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Some of this year’s Emmy nominees can put you aboard the International Space Station, beside former President Barack Obama in the Oval Office or in a Simpsons couch gag — all thanks to virtual reality. Projects using VR technology were first eligible for the Creative Arts Emmys in 2015, when Fox’s Sleepy Hollow Virtual Reality Experience became the first VR vehicle to win an award for creative achievement in interactive media. In 2016, Oculus Story Studio’s animated short Henry nabbed an Emmy for original interactive program.”

