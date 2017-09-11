‘It’ Makes Box-Office History, Sets New Bar for Horror Pics

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Humbling is the word Warner Bros. Pictures president and chief content officer Toby Emmerich uses to describe watching the box-office returns for It pour in over the weekend. The movie, based on Stephen King’s novel, shattered numerous records and set a new bar for horror films in opening to $123.1 million in North America and $185 million globally, by far the biggest launch ever for the genre. Put another way, It opened ahead of every 2017 summer tentpole domestically save for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, despite costing a modest $35 million to produce.”

