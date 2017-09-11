Martin Scorsese Production Company Escapes ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Libel Lawsuit

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Martin Scorsese has successfully convinced a judge that his production company is based in New York. As a result, Sikelia Productions is being dismissed from an ongoing libel lawsuit that targets his 2013 film, The Wolf of Wall Street. The lawsuit comes from Andrew Greene, a former executive at Stratton Oakmont, the financial firm whose 1990’s exploits were chronicled in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Stratton Oakmont founder Jordan Belfort.”

Read more