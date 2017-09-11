The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Martin Scorsese has successfully convinced a judge that his production company is based in New York. As a result, Sikelia Productions is being dismissed from an ongoing libel lawsuit that targets his 2013 film, The Wolf of Wall Street. The lawsuit comes from Andrew Greene, a former executive at Stratton Oakmont, the financial firm whose 1990’s exploits were chronicled in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Stratton Oakmont founder Jordan Belfort.”
Home Featured Top Slider Martin Scorsese Production Company Escapes ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Libel Lawsuit