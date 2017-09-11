Russia Might Make It Much Harder to Show Hollywood Films

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Russia is threatening to make it more expensive and difficult for Hollywood to do business in that country, a significant market for Hollywood features. Plans by the Russian government to introduce steep new movie distribution fees for Hollywood and foreign films are causing consternation among distributors and diplomatic missions. And new rules that could affect how widely Hollywood features are exhibited are also causing concern. A draft law outlining a scheme to sharply increase the cost of obtaining a distribution license from 3,500 rubles ($60) to 5 million rubles ($86,200) was published Aug. 29 by the Russian ministry of culture.”

