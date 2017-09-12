Apple is bringing live sports to the Apple TV 4K

Tech Crunch reports: “Apple today said it is bringing live sports to the new Apple TV 4K, though the details aren’t quite clear yet as to how it’s going to play out. The new Apple TV 4K has a dedicated sports tab that has every live and upcoming game, and as seasons change so will the sports tab. There will be scores, and the new TV app is available on the iPhone and iPad. The announcement came as Apple said it’s bringing 4K and HDR content to the Apple TV. The company announced the new features and set-top box at its iPhone event this morning.”

Read more