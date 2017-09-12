Facebook Plays Money Card On YouTube

Hypebot reports: “If there was ever evidence that Facebook wants to take YouTube down, it’s with the report that the company has offered the music industry a boatload of money for music licenses so that its users can use popular music on their videos without legal repercussions. Ever since Facebook video was launched in 2015, the social network has been gunning for YouTube and has become surprisingly competitive in a short time span, but this could be the issue that finally puts some separation between the two. With Facebook at over 2 billion users and still growing, it wouldn’t take much to have music video leadership swing its way.”

Read more