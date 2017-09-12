J.J. Abrams to Replace Colin Trevorrow as ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Writer and Director

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “J.J. Abrams is returning to a galaxy far, far away.The Force Awakens director will step in to direct Star Wars: Episode IXafter the exit of former director, Colin Trevorrow. ‘With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,’ said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. Trevorrow left the project earlier this month. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Abrams helped revive the Star Wars film franchise with 2015’s Force Awakens, which earned more than $2 billion worldwide.”

