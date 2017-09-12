Soundcharts Raises $3.1 Million For Music Analytics

Hypebot reports: “Paris based tech startup Soundcharts has raised $3.1 million to expand its music data analytics services. The Series A round was led by Alven Capital, with participations from Kima Ventures and Global Founders Capital. To date, the startup has raised a total of $3.4M. The company will use the funds to expand and is currently recruiting to open offices in Los Angeles, New York and London before the end of the year. Launched 11 months ago after a year in beta, Souncharts monitors social, charts, playlists and radio airplay data in real-time. The startup is already serving 250 enterprise clients from 23 countries including all three major music groups and many independent labels, publishers and management companies.”

