Spike’s Tom Zapalla Departs; Channel Lays Off Employees Ahead of Paramount Network Launch

Variety reports: “Viacom’s Spike TV is experiencing a shake-up ahead of its January relaunch as Paramount Network. The reorganization will see programming head Tom Zapalla depart and several executives from sister channel TV Land assume new leadership roles at Spike. The channel is also undergoing a layoff that will affect fewer than 20 employees. The moves continue the broad restructuring of Spike parent Viacom’s television division that began in February, when Viacom CEO Bob Bakish laid out his strategic vision for the media company.”

Read more