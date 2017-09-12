Spotify Expected to Launch in South Africa Within Months (Report)

Variety reports: “Spotify is expected to follow in the footsteps of Deezer, Google Play and Apple Music with a launch in South Africa in the next few months, according to a local report citing a recent recruiting ad from Spotify for a senior editor/music programmer in South Africa. If confirmed, Spotify’s launch in South Africa would be well-timed, since the region has seen its music streaming revenue grow massively within the last year. South African streaming revenue skyrocketed from $1.87 million in 2015 to $8.15 million in 2016.”

