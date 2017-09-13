BBC “Determined to Lead the Way” on Closing Gender Pay Gap in U.K., Chairman Says

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The BBC is committed to closing the gender pay gap that has been making headlines and taking a leading role in Britain in this regard, chairman David Clementi said Wednesday. In his first major public comments since taking on the role about six months ago, he also told the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge convention in a keynote appearance how the BBC can stay relevant and adjust to industry changes, such as the rise of streaming video giants and social media.”
