Campo Santo legally able to file DMCA against PewDiePie over racial slur

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Legal experts have deemed that Campo Santo has the right to file a DMCA against Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg after he used a racial slur in one of his broadcasts. Earlier this week, the world’s most popular YouTuber used the n-word as an exclamation during a match of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – something that prompted outcry from various corners of the industry. The strongest response has been from Firewatch developer Campo Santo, with co-founder Sean Vanaman announcing via Twitter that his firm will be filing DMCA takedowns for all of Kjellberg’s videos featuring Firewatch.”

