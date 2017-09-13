Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Legal experts have deemed that Campo Santo has the right to file a DMCA against Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg after he used a racial slur in one of his broadcasts. Earlier this week, the world’s most popular YouTuber used the n-word as an exclamation during a match of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – something that prompted outcry from various corners of the industry. The strongest response has been from Firewatch developer Campo Santo, with co-founder Sean Vanaman announcing via Twitter that his firm will be filing DMCA takedowns for all of Kjellberg’s videos featuring Firewatch.”
Campo Santo legally able to file DMCA against PewDiePie over racial slur