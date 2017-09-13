Cord-Cutting Explodes: 22 Million U.S. Adults Will Have Cancelled Cable, Satellite TV by End of 2017

Variety reports: “Winter is here for cable and satellite TV operators. American consumers are cancelling traditional pay-TV service at a much faster rate than previously expected, according to research firm eMarketer. In 2017, a total of 22.2 million U.S. adults will have cut the cord on cable, satellite or telco TV service to date — up 33% from 16.7 million in 2016 — the researcher now predicts. That’s significantly higher than eMarketer’s prior estimate of 15.4 million cord-cutters as of the end of this year. Meanwhile, the number of ‘cord-nevers’ (consumers who have never subscribed to pay TV) will rise 5.8% this year, to 34.4 million.”

