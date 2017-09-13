STX Entertainment Teams With Google To Introduce, And Produce For, VR Channel

Deadline Hollywood reports: “STX Entertainment says today that it has forged a virtual reality alliance with Google to launch what they call a “pay-per-experience channel” for ‘high quality, mobile VR.’ STXsurreal, created after STX bought Surreal Inc. about a year ago, will make several live-action, scripted VR series. They’ll be available on the channel, which will be on Google’s Daydream VR platform. They say the new channel will be to VR what HBO and Showtime are to traditional video. They plan to be ‘highly selective with a true programming voice, and we will be actively involved in all productions’.”

