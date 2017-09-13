Vice Media Pacts With NBA for Digital Programming

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Basketball is coming to Vice Media this fall. The youth media company has inked a deal with NBA Digital, the joint venture of the NBA and Turner Sports, to produce original mobile and digital programming about the sport. As part of the deal, the media company’s Vice Sports channel will produce projects meant to reach an international audience. Vice Sports previously inked a deal with the IOC to create an Olympics channel focused on telling the stories of the athletes who compete in the international event.”

