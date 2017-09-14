Google Earth VR app gets support for Street View

Tech Crunch reports: “Google Earth VR is getting a little update today that brings your views to street-level in the world-exploring virtual reality app. The app is adding Street View into the app so that users can easily transition between 3D satellite views and 360 camera captures on the ground level. It’s pretty easy to navigate the new feature, users can zoom into a location using the VR controllers and can pull up a lens to take a look directly into the 360 sphere. It doesn’t look like you’ll be able to do anything too crazy like walk around the photos, but this update gets you a little closer to the action.”

