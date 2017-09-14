James Corden-Produced Unscripted Soccer Series Lands at YouTube

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “YouTube will take viewers behind-the-scenes with some of the world’s biggest soccer stars with a new original series set to premiere next spring on its global, ad-supported platform. The show, tentatively titled Training Days, hails from Fulwell 73, the production company of Late Late Show host James Corden and producer Ben Winston, and will show European soccer plays off the field. Each of the 10 episodes of Training Days will start at the training ground for one of Europe’s elite soccer teams and, after showing some of the practice, will take the players on an adventure.”

