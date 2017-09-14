Magic Leap Seeks to Raise Another $500 Million (Report)

Variety reports: “Mixed reality hardware startup Magic Leap is in talks to raise a new $500 million round of funding, according to Bloomberg. The new financing is reportedly being led by Singapore-based Temasek Holdings, and would value the company at around $6 billion. Magic Leap previously raised more than $1.3 billion from investors including Google, Alibaba and Qualcomm, and was valued $4.5 billion at the point of its last fundraise in early 2016. The company, which is headquartered in Florida, has been developing a pair of mixed reality glasses that would superimpose digital animation over a view of the real world.”

Read more