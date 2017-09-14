Netflix and Orange extend distribution deal to 29 markets across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East

Venture Beat reports: “Three years after inking a distribution deal with French telecom giant Orange, Netflix has announced that it’s renewing the partnership — and adding dozens more markets to the the agreement. Netflix launched in France back in September 2014, with some political leaders anxious about what its arrival would mean for the nation’s culture. Following a swift 100,000 Netflix sign-ups, Orange — France’s biggest telecom company — revealed that it would offer Netflix through its set-top boxes, clearly a huge boon for the video-streaming company as it sought to gain mindshare among the French masses.”

Read more