Home Featured Top Slider ‘PeopleTV’ Is New Name of Time Inc.’s Celeb and Entertainment Online Network

‘PeopleTV’ Is New Name of Time Inc.’s Celeb and Entertainment Online Network

By
Staff Report
-
36
0
SHARE
Logo via Time Inc. on Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “A year after launching the People/Entertainment Weekly Network — PEN for short — Time Inc. has scrapped the name for a simpler moniker: PeopleTV. The free, ad-supported online-video network carries short- and long-form programming covering celebrities, pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest stories. Since its September 2016 debut, the network has delivered more than 100 million views of its content and its apps have been downloaded more than 2 million times, according to Time Inc.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR