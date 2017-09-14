‘PeopleTV’ Is New Name of Time Inc.’s Celeb and Entertainment Online Network

Variety reports: “A year after launching the People/Entertainment Weekly Network — PEN for short — Time Inc. has scrapped the name for a simpler moniker: PeopleTV. The free, ad-supported online-video network carries short- and long-form programming covering celebrities, pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest stories. Since its September 2016 debut, the network has delivered more than 100 million views of its content and its apps have been downloaded more than 2 million times, according to Time Inc.”

Read more