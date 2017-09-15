Emmy Awards: CBS, TV Academy Team With Facebook, Instagram for Social-Content Surge

Variety reports: “For the 2017 Emmy Awards, CBS and the Television Academy are splashing a torrent video, photos and other content across Facebook and Instagram.The multifaceted social-media push is designed to give fans an up-close-and-personal insider’s pass to the Emmys and the celebs in attendance. On Sunday, Sept. 17, the TV Academy will host ‘Backstage Live!’ on Facebook Live, which is the Emmys’ official video-streaming platform. The stream will be available on the Television Academy’s Facebook Page and will include fan interactivity and a look backstage with winners.”

