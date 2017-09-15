Hulu to spend $2.5 billion on content in 2017, add 7 more original series

Tech Crunch reports: “Hulu is spending around $2.5 billion on content this year, according to a report from Variety, citing remarks made by Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins at an event this week at the Paley Center for Media in New York. The streaming service, which has now earned its first Emmy nods with over a dozen nominations for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ will also launch seven new original series, arriving in the next six to nine months, Hopkins said. The investment in content is another indication of far today’s services have to go in order to attract subscribers.”

