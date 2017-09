The Verge reports: “The online radio service Slacker Radio has been acquired by LiveXLive, a music streaming service focused on live music streaming, the company announced today. Slacker, which has been around since 2007, has radio stations curated by DJs (something Dash Radio does better), customizable radio stations based on your taste (something Pandora does better), and at one point sold portable music players (something Apple did better).”

