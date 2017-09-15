NBC News Enlists Big-Name Contributors For Media Push

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “NBC News and MSNBC, in a desire to ‘cover this moment – in [their] own unique way,’ announced internally on Friday a plan to create a new, dedicated media coverage hub. To help staff it, the company has brought on several well-known journalists to serve as online and on-air contributors. The ‘all-star group’ the company put together to discuss media includes one existing contributor, Vanity Fair media reporter Gabriel Sherman, but also four new ones in BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith, Recode executive editor Kara Swisher, Recode senior editor Peter Kafka, and former Time Inc. editor John Huey.”

Read more