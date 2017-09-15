Rovio values itself at $1bn ahead of IPO

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Fresh details have emerged on the upcoming Initial Public Offering for Rovio that values the Angry Birds firm at roughly $1bn. In a document released to investors, the firm has released its preliminary price range for the shares and confirmed the subscription period for the IPO is expect to begin on Monday, September 18th at 10am European Time. As previously reported, the company plans to sell €30m ($36m) worth of shares, aiming for a minimum of €10.25 ($12.26) and a maximum of €11.50 ($13.75) per share.”

