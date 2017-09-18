Home deals ABBA, of all people, are planning to tour as holograms



Mashable reports: “You’re probably guilty of knowing all the words to ‘Dancing Queen.’ It’s why the Swedish pop group is planning a global tour, more than three decades after their last official tour before disbanding in 1982. But they won’t be there in person, despite reuniting for a performance in 2016 that no one managed to record. Instead, they’ll be recreated into ‘digital avatars’ for a virtual reality tour in 2019, something which was hinted on their Facebook page last October. This, despite all members of ABBA being very much alive.”

