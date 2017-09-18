Augmented Reality Spending Exploding 11X To $36.4B in 2023, Greenlight Says

Forbes reports: “Apple just released ARKit and Google just released ARCore in the last few months. But revenue for augmented reality devices and content will hit a massive $36.4 billion in 2023, according to Greenlight Insight’s newest report. That’s 11 times higher than the estimated $3.4 billion in revenue in 2019. Current devices in the space include Microsoft’s Hololense, Google’s second version of the Google Glass, and the Meta 2. Apple’s new iPhone X and high-end Android-powered devices are the thin edge of the wedge driving augmented reality experiences into the consumer consciousness.”

