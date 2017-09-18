Home Featured Top Slider China’s Tencent Pictures Ratchets Up Role as Next Generation Film, TV Powerhouse

China’s Tencent Pictures Ratchets Up Role as Next Generation Film, TV Powerhouse

Variety reports: “Tencent Pictures, the film-making arm of Chinese Internet giant Tencent, has unveiled a 43-title production, distribution and investment slate for 2018, including “Zombie Brother,” co-produced with Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Free Association. The lineup is further evidence of Tencent’s intention to become a major content producer in addition to its role as a distribution and marketing platform. Of the 43 projects, 20 are feature films; the rest are animation, TV series and made-for-Internet shows.”

