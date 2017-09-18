Netflix and HBO cleaned up at last night’s Primetime Emmys

Tech Crunch reports: “Hulu made Emmys history last night by becoming the first streaming service to win an Emmy for Best Drama (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’), but it was Netflix that actually took home more awards at last night’s event. That’s not surprising, given how nominations Netflix earned this year – with 91 Emmy nods, it had come close to doubling its Emmy presence from 2016, where it was up for 54 potential wins. Only HBO had scored more Emmy nominations this time around – a notable feat, too, considering that its flagship show ‘Game of Thrones’ didn’t compete this year, due to it missing the eligibility period.”

Read more