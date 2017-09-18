Roku looks to raise $204 million in IPO

Tech Crunch reports: “Roku, the digital streaming business, is looking to raise about $204 million when it goes public later this month. According to a SEC filing revealed Monday, the company plans to price its shares between $12 to $14. This is more than double the $100 million that was forecast in the IPO filing earlier this month. That’s because that number is a placeholder and often changes. If it goes public at the midpoint of the range, it would value the company at about $1.2 billion. It was earlier reported that the company was seeking a $1 billion market cap.”

Read more