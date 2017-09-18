Snap blocks Al Jazeera in Saudi Arabia to “comply with local laws”

Tech Crunch reports: “Snap has bowed to pressure from the government of Saudi Arabia to censor a news channel operated by the Qatar-based news broadcaster, Al Jazeera, from the Snapchat Discover section of its app. The development was reported earlier by the WSJ. Al Jazeera launched a Snap Discover channel in English in December 2015 — but only launched its Arabia news channel in May this year. Snap launched the Discover feature in January 2015, introducing a new section to Snapchat where users could consume content created by broadcasters, publishers, music labels, artists and so on — packaged up in the Snap Stories form.”

