Upload founders apologize for ‘turmoil’ caused by their response to ‘kink room’ harassment lawsuit

Venture Beat reports: “On the heels of settling a sexual harassment lawsuit earlier this month, the founders of virtual reality startup Upload have broken their public silence with an apology for how they handled the issue. The lawsuit was filed in the spring and was settled earlier in September. However, it was apparently only as the New York Times was on the verge of publishing an extensive story about the lawsuit late last week that Upload cofounders wrote an ‘open letter’ addressing the situation. The lawsuit was filed in May by Upload’s former director of digital and social media, Elizabeth Scott.”

