Patreon, one of the most interesting media startups of the last few years, has raised $60 million

Recode reports: “Patreon, which helps fans fund their favorite podcasters, video makers and other content creators, is getting new funding itself. The four-year-old startup has raised $60 million from a group led by Thrive Capital, which is re-joined by other previous backers including Index, CRV and Freestyle Capital. DFJ Growth is the new money in this round. Patreon has a very simple business model: Fans give money to Patreon to pass along to their favorite content makers; Patreon takes a 5 percent cut and gives those content makers a platform to host subscriber-only content.”

