Home Featured Top Slider Patreon, one of the most interesting media startups of the last few...

Patreon, one of the most interesting media startups of the last few years, has raised $60 million

By
Staff Report
-
48
0
SHARE
Photo via czar on Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons License

Recode reports: “Patreon, which helps fans fund their favorite podcasters, video makers and other content creators, is getting new funding itself. The four-year-old startup has raised $60 million from a group led by Thrive Capital, which is re-joined by other previous backers including Index, CRV and Freestyle Capital. DFJ Growth is the new money in this round. Patreon has a very simple business model: Fans give money to Patreon to pass along to their favorite content makers; Patreon takes a 5 percent cut and gives those content makers a platform to host subscriber-only content.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR