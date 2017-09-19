Scripps Networks Launches ‘Genius Kitchen’ Online Food Network, Folding Food.com Recipes Into the Mix

Variety reports: “Scripps Networks Interactive, owner of Food Network and Cooking Channel, needed a new way to reach hungry millennials — many of whom have tuned out cable TV. So the company built Genius Kitchen: a multiplatform digital-media brand aimed at young adults (ages 21-35) who are passionate about food, cooking and culture. Genius Kitchen will comprise original short-form programming, plus licensed food shows and content repurposed from Food Network and Cooking Channel.”

Read more