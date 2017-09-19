‘Stranger Things’ Writer Justin Doble Moves to Amazon Studios With Overall Deal

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “A member of the Stranger Things team is on the move to Amazon. Stranger Things writer-producer Justin Doble has signed an overall deal with the company, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Through the pact, Doble will develop genre TV projects for Amazon prime video. Doble comes to Amazon after two seasons on Netflix’s breakout hit, for which he also earned two Writers Guild Award nominations. Doble’s deal comes as Amazon looks to redefine its original series slate and launch the next global hit a la HBO’s critical and commercial smash Game of Thrones.”

