YouTube Kills Paid Channels, Expands $4.99 per Month Sponsorship Model

Variety reports: “YouTube is getting rid of one of its first paid content models: The Google-owned video site announced Tuesday that it is discontinuing its paid channels initiative, effectively killing the option to sell the content of individual channels to paying subscribers. Instead, YouTube is expanding its sponsorship model, making it available to all YouTube Gaming creators and testing it with some creators within the main YouTube app. YouTube first introduced paid channels in 2013 as its very first move into the subscription business.”

