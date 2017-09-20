As ‘Minecraft’ Better Together rolls out, PlayStation is still a no-show. Here’s why.

Mashable reports: “The “Better Together” update is now rolling out to Windows 10, Gear/Oculus VR, Xbox One, and Android/iOS versions of the game. Nintendo’s Switch will join that lineup before the end of 2017. Earlier Mac/Windows-friendly Java versions of the game and the newer 3DS version won’t ever get the update. Still, there’s a notable absence from this lineup: PlayStation 4. The “Better Together” update is now rolling out to Windows 10, Gear/Oculus VR, Xbox One, and Android/iOS versions of the game. Nintendo’s Switch will join that lineup before the end of 2017. Earlier Mac/Windows-friendly Java versions of the game and the newer 3DS version won’t ever get the update.”

Read more